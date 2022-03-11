Assam’s Elvis Ali Swims Across 200 km Indo Arabian Gateway

Assam’s Elvis Ali Hazarika has achieved a feat by becoming the first individual from North East India to cover the Indo Arabian Gateway Mumbai Circle swim with his relay team.

Hazarika covered the entire length of 200 kilometers by swimming with a record time of 50 hours.

Accomplishing this feat, Hazarika said, “Today, I have achieved a milestone as I’ve completed the biggest swim of my open water swimming career.”

According to Hazarika, the journey wasn’t easy as he had to swim along big fishes, jelly fishes, snakes and dolphins in the Arabian Sea. He also had to swim against the swift current in certain parts.

Hazarika said, “The creek was very dangerous usually at night. It was certainly very exhausting, but I along with my teammates did our best.”

“I would like to thank the Maharashtra Swimming Association, the Government of Maharashtra and Mumbai Police for their cooperation. Without them, this swim would not have been possible,” Hazarika added.

Expressing his gratitude to the people of Assam, the swimmer said, “I also thank each and every person from my motherland for always blessing and supporting me.”

