Assam’s First Ranji Trophy Run-Scorer Naba Kamal Bhuyan Passes Away at 98

The Assam cricket fraternity is mourning the demise of Naba Kamal Bhuyan, a former Assam cricketer and a pioneering figure in the state’s cricketing history, who passed away on Saturday morning in Chennai. He was 98 years old at the time of his death.

Bhuyan etched his name in the annals of Assam sport by representing the state in its maiden Ranji Trophy match in 1948 and scoring Assam’s first-ever run in the prestigious domestic tournament. His achievement marked a historic beginning for Assam in Indian domestic cricket. A witness to the formative years of organised cricket in the state, he remained closely associated with the Assam Cricket Association (ACA) and the steady growth of Assam cricket over several decades, contributing to its journey in various capacities.

With his passing, Assam has lost a stalwart whose legacy remains deeply woven into the fabric of the state’s cricketing history. His invaluable contributions to the sport and to the Assam cricket fraternity will be remembered with deep respect, gratitude, and pride.

The Assam Cricket Association expressed profound grief over his demise and extended its heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family during this moment of sorrow.

