Assam’s Flood Crisis Deepens: Official Reports Show Rising Death Toll and Extensive Damage

Assam is grappling with an intensifying flood crisis, impacting 56,604 people across five districts—Dibrugarh, Sivasagar, Dhemaji, Golaghat, and Charaideo, according to an official bulletin from the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA).
The death toll has surged to 106, following the recent addition of two deaths in Charaideo district.
The Disang River in Nanglamuraghat, Sivasagar, is reported to be flowing above the danger mark.
Sivasagar remains the hardest-hit area, with 38,245 residents affected, followed by Charaideo with 14,198 people and Dibrugarh with 4,022.
Relief efforts are underway, with 2,957 individuals sheltered in camps across Charaideo, Dhemaji, Dibrugarh, and Sivasagar, and an additional 24,678 people taking refuge in relief distribution centers in Dibrugarh and Sivasagar.
The floods have devastated livestock, with 16,238 animals, including large, small, and poultry, impacted.
Infrastructure damage includes the destruction of fully Kuccha houses in Dibrugarh, Cachar, Golaghat, and Charaideo, with Dibrugarh reporting the highest number of damaged houses at 821. Partially Kuccha and partially pukka houses have also been affected, with Cachar experiencing the most damage at 50,787 houses, followed by Dibrugarh with 5,731.
Despite the deployment of 15 medical teams in Dibrugarh to address health concerns, the situation remains severe as the state continues to face the escalating consequences of the floods.