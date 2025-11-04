Assam's Flute Maestro Dipak Sarma Laid To Rest With Full State Honours

The last rites of celebrated flutist dipak sarma was performed at navargraha cremetorium today with full state honours.

Fans, well wishers admireres flocked to pay homage to the maestro.

Earlier in the day Sarma’s mortal remains arrived in Guwahati from Chennai aboard a special chartered flight.

From the airport, his body was taken straight to his Ambikagiri Nagar residence, where close family members performed the final household rituals before the public homage began.

As the mortal remains of the maestro arrived at Seuj Sangha, a hush fell over the crowd.

The notes of a bamboo flute floated through the air, blending with muffled sobs and whispered prayers.

Today around his final rites was held at Navagraha crematorium, where the flutist was laid to rest — bringing to a close the life of a man whose music had become synonymous with the soul of Assam.

