PM Modi to Visit Shillong on Dec 18

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Meghalaya on December 18. This was confirmed by Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma on Tuesday.

Interacting with the media, CM Sangma said that the purpose of the PM’s visit to Shillong is to attend the programme to celebrate the golden jubilee celebrations of the North Eastern Council.

He further said that as PM will be having two programmes on the same day so he will be flying back to Delhi after staying for three hours in the capital city.

Meanwhile, he informed that all necessary security arrangements will be made ahead of his visit adding that the security will be managed by Special Protection Group (SPG).

Moreover, governors and chief minister from all the eight Northeastern states are scheduled to attend the program.

It may be mentioned that North Eastern Council (NEC) is a statutory advisory body that was constituted under the North Eastern Council Act 1971 and came into being on November 7, 1972 at the capital city.