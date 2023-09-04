Assam’s Guwahati, Silchar Recorded All-Time High Temp in Month of September

The mercury levels in Guwahati reached 38.2°C on Monday, the highest maximum temperature recorded in the month of September.
The previous highest maximum temperature on record for the month of September in Guwahati was set on September 28, 2009, at 37.8°C.
According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), today's temperature is believed to be one of the highest maximum temperatures recorded this year.
Earlier on June 7, Guwahati city recorded a maximum temperature of 38.9° C which the India Meteorological Department (IMD) claimed it to be the second highest maximum temperature for the month of June in the last 12 years since 2011.
Similarly, in Assam’s Silchar, the city recorded an all-time high temperature of 39.4°C on Monday, which is believed to be the highest rise in maximum temperature in the Barak Valley region in the month of September.
The previous highest maximum temperature on record for the month of September in Silchar was set on September 2, 2005, at 39.2°C.
It is noteworthy to mention that this scorching heat wave, attributed to dry and hot weather conditions in the region, has left residents grappling with discomfort, particularly the elderly and children for the last couple of days.
Meanwhile, the IMD has issued a weather forecast for the upcoming days, suggesting that Guwahati is in for more hot weather. The minimum temperature is expected to remain around 27° C, leading to warm nights. However, there is a glimmer of hope on the horizon, as the IMD anticipates possible rain or thunderstorms starting from Wednesday onwards.
Here is the weather forecast for the upcoming days in Guwahati:
Tuesday: Maximum temperature of 38 degrees Celsius and a minimum temperature of 27 degrees Celsius.
Wednesday: Maximum temperature of 37 degrees Celsius and a minimum temperature of 26 degrees Celsius.
Thursday: Maximum temperature of 36 degrees Celsius and a minimum temperature of 25 degrees Celsius.
Friday: Maximum temperature of 35 degrees Celsius and a minimum temperature of 24 degrees Celsius.
Saturday: Maximum temperature of 34 degrees Celsius and a minimum temperature of 23 degrees Celsius.
Additionally, the IMD has issued a warning of thunderstorms and lightning in some parts of Assam on Monday and Tuesday. Residents are strongly advised to take necessary precautions to ensure their safety during these potentially hazardous weather conditions.