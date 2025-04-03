Assam’s Top Civilian Honors Bestowed: 6 Awarded Assam Saurav, 16 Receive Assam Gaurav

The Government of Assam conferred the Highest State Civilian Awards 2024 in a grand ceremony at the Srimanta Sankardev International Auditorium, Srimanta Sankaradeva Kalakshetra, Panjabari, Guwahati, on Thursday.

Advertisment

The event was attended by Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya and Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

The Assam Baibhav Award, the state’s highest civilian honor, was presented to Lt Gen Rana Pratap Kalita (Retd).

A total of six individuals were honored with the Assam Saurav Award, while sixteen individuals and organizations received the Assam Gaurav Award for their exceptional contributions across various fields.

Recipients of Assam Saurav Award (6 Awardees):

Subramanian Ramadorai Dr. Bappi Paul Dr. Purabi Saikia Dwipen Baruah Hemanta Dutta Uma Chetry (Unable to attend; the award will be presented at her residence by the Deputy Commissioner.)

Recipients of Assam Gaurav Award (16 Awardees):

Phuleswari Dutta Meenakshi Das Parthib Sundar Gogoi Dhirendra Nath Paul Haridas Das Binong Teron Nazrul Haque Biswajit Borah Bharat Chandra Kalita Barlangfa Narzary Ramchandra Sasoni Upamanyu Borakakoty David Pratim Gogoi Chauran Ahem Barekuri Village (Tinsukia District) Hatibondhu Voluntary Organization

These awards recognize exemplary service and contributions to society across various sectors, reflecting Assam’s commitment to honoring excellence.

Also Read: Assam Cabinet Announces Recipients of State’s Highest Civilian Awards