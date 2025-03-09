Assam Cabinet Announces Recipients of State’s Highest Civilian Awards

The Assam Cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, convened at Lok Sewa Bhawan on Sunday to finalize the recipients of the prestigious Assam Baibhav, Assam Saurav, and Assam Gaurav Awards for the year. These awards, instituted to recognize outstanding contributions across various fields, will be formally conferred on March 30, 2025.

Assam Baibhav Award – The State’s Highest Honor

The Assam Baibhav Award, the highest civilian honor of the state, will be bestowed upon Lt Gen Rana Pratap Kalita (Retd).

Speaking at a press conference, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma lauded Lieutenant General Rana Pratap Kalita for his outstanding contributions to the nation’s defense. A highly decorated officer, Lt Gen Kalita served as the General Officer Commanding-in-Chief (GOC-in-C) of the Indian Army’s Eastern Command and previously led the III Corps at Dimapur.

Assam Saurav Award – Recognizing Excellence

The Assam Saurav Award, given to individuals excelling in diverse fields, will be conferred upon Dr. S. Ramadorai, Chairman of Tata Consultancy Services, for his contributions to the IT industry. Dwipen Baruah, a renowned playback singer, will be recognized for his contributions to Assamese music industry. Dr. Purabi Saikia, a recipient of the prestigious Bhatnagar Award, will be honored for her contributions to scientific research. Dr. Bappi Paul, a leading academician and researcher, has been selected for his work in the field of education. Hemanta Dutta, a celebrated theatre artist, will be awarded for his role in promoting Assamese theatre. Uma Chetry, Assam’s rising cricket star, will be recognized for her achievements in sports.

Assam Gaurav Award – Honoring Societal Contributions

The Assam Gaurav Award, which acknowledges individuals making significant contributions to society, will be awarded to Fuleshwari Dutta for her dedicated work in environmental conservation. Meenakshi Das, an inspirational biker, will be honored for promoting social causes. Parthib Gogoi, a promising footballer, has been recognized for his achievements in the sport. Dhirendra Nath Pal, a social worker from Dhubri, will be awarded for his relentless community service. Haridas Das, an expert artisan from Sarthebari, will be honored for his contributions to the traditional bell metal industry.

Binong Terang, a noted contributor from Karbi Anglong, has been selected for his impactful work. Nazrul Haque, an entrepreneur from Sribhumi, will be recognized for his contributions to local industries. Biswajit Bora, a distinguished personality from Jorhat, will be among the honorees. Bharat Kalita, a key figure in Bajali’s dairy revolution, will be acknowledged for his contributions. Barlangfa Narzari will be recognized for his efforts in promoting Bodo literature. Ram Sasoni will be honored for his contributions to preserving and promoting Jhumoir dance. Upamanyu Borkakoty has been selected for his achievements in Assam’s tea industry. David Pratim Gogoi, a startup entrepreneur revolutionizing brick manufacturing, will also be among the awardees.

Special Recognition for Institutions

For the first time, the Assam Gaurav Award will also recognize outstanding institutions for their contributions to Assam’s development. Among the honorees are Choran Ahem, a traditional food enterprise from Kaziranga, promoting indigenous cuisine. Barekuri Eco Development Society, an organization from Tinsukia, will be honored for its dedication to environmental conservation. Hati bondhu NGO, based in Nagaon, has been selected for its work in wildlife conservation, particularly in elephant protection.