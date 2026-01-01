"Assam’s Infrastructure Gets a Major Boost Over Five Years": CM Sarma

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday highlighted the major advances made in the state’s infrastructure sector over the past five years and outlined several high-impact projects set to be implemented in the coming months.

Advertisment

Speaking to the media, Sarma said four new bridges across the Brahmaputra are presently under construction. Among them, the much-anticipated bridge linking Guwahati and North Guwahati is expected to be opened to the public in February, a development aimed at easing traffic congestion and improving connectivity.

The Chief Minister also announced that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to lay the foundation stone of the Kaziranga elevated corridor project on January 17 or 18. The corridor, stretching nearly 34 kilometres, including a 32-km elevated section, will be built at an estimated cost of Rs 6,957 crore.

Referring to another landmark initiative, Sarma said the Union government has cleared the Rs 22,000-crore twin-tube underwater tunnel project linking Gohpur and Numaligarh. Designed as a road-cum-rail corridor, the project is expected to transform connectivity in the region. He also stated that the Prime Minister is likely to lay the foundation stone of the Gelephu railway line project in February.

In the state capital, Sarma said plans are underway for an elevated corridor near Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport, along with the development of a 60-acre Aerocity to support urban and aviation-linked growth.

On healthcare infrastructure, the Chief Ministerannounced that the Assam government has signed an MoU with the Asian Development Bank for the construction of a new modern hospital at Guwahati Medical College. The Rs 2,200-crore project will involve dismantling the existing structure to make way for upgraded facilities.

Sarma also said the state is preparing to inaugurate the 120 MW Kopili hydroelectric project, which will further strengthen Assam’s power generation capacity.

“These initiatives demonstrate the extent of development carried out over the past five years and reaffirm our commitment to building a stronger infrastructure framework for Assam,” Sarma said.