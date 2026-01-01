“Pushback Operations Will Intensify Across Assam”: CM Sarma

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma reiterated his administration’s firm stance against illegal immigration on January 1, promising to intensify enforcement operations in 2026, following what he described as significant action in the past year.

Advertisment

In a social media post on X, Sarma highlighted that a “major pushback operation” was conducted in 2025, aimed at expelling illegal Bangladeshi nationals from the state. He warned that the government would maintain a zero-tolerance approach, signalling an escalation of efforts in the coming months.

According to the Chief Minister, 18 individuals were pushed back across the border on Monday night, marking part of an ongoing, sustained effort. These operations, Sarma claimed, are structured and systematic, reflecting the state’s commitment to securing Assam’s borders and addressing the longstanding issue of illegal migration.

The announcement comes amid sustained political and social debate in the state over migration, border management, and the identification and deportation of illegal foreign nationals. Critics have raised concerns over the humanitarian and administrative aspects of the pushback operations, while supporters argue that firm measures are necessary to protect Assam’s demographic and cultural identity.

Authorities have indicated that the 2026 campaign will build on the previous year’s work, with closer monitoring of border areas and coordination among state agencies to identify unauthorised residents.