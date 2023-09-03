President to Confer National Teachers’ Award 2023 to 75 Selected teachers on Sep 5

Department of School Education & Literacy, Ministry of Education has been organising a National level function on Teachers Day every year to confer the National Awards to the best teachers of the country, selected through a rigorous, transparent selection process. From this year, the ambit of National Teachers’ Award has been expanded to include teachers of Department of Higher Education and Ministry of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship. 50 School Teachers, 13 teachers from Higher education and 12 teachers from Ministry of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship will be awarded this year.