President to Confer National Teachers’ Award 2023 to 75 Selected teachers on Sep 5

President of India Droupadi Murmu shall confer the National Teachers’ Award 2023 to 75 selected Awardees on September 5, 2023 at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi.
Each award carries a certificate of merit, a cash award of Rs. 50,000 and a silver medal. The awardees would also get an opportunity to interact with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Assam’s Kumud Kalita from Pathshala Senior Secondary School, Muguria is among the 75 awardees who will be conferred with the National Teachers’ Award 2023.
The other teachers from Northeast includes Netai Chandra Dey of Ramakrishna Mission School in Arunachal Pradesh, Ningthoujam Binoy Singh of Chingmei Upper Primary School in Manipur, Dr. Purna Bahadur Chhetri of Govt. Senior Secondary School in Sikkim, Lalthianghlima of Govt. Diakkawn High School in Mizoram and Madhav Singh of Alpha English Higher Secondary School in Meghalaya.
It may be mentioned that every year, India celebrates September 5, the birth anniversary of Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, as National Teachers’ Day.
The purpose of National Teachers’ Award is to celebrate the unique contribution of teachers in the country and to honor those teachers who, through their commitment and dedication, have not only improved the quality of education but also enriched the lives of their students.
Department of School Education & Literacy, Ministry of Education has been organising a National level function on Teachers Day every year to confer the National Awards to the best teachers of the country, selected through a rigorous, transparent selection process. From this year, the ambit of National Teachers’ Award has been expanded to include teachers of Department of Higher Education and Ministry of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship. 50 School Teachers, 13 teachers from Higher education and 12 teachers from Ministry of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship will be awarded this year.
With a view to recognize innovative teaching, research, community outreach and novelty of work the nominations were sought in online mode to maximize participation (Jan Bhagidari).
Earlier, the Union Education Minister constituted three separate Independent National Jury comprising of eminent persons for selection of teachers.