Centre Constitutes 8-Member Committee to Examine ‘One Nation, One Election’

According to an official release, the other seven members of the committee include Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Former Rajya Sabha Leader of Opposition Ghulam Nabi Azad, Former Chairman of the 15th Finance Commission NK Singh.

The committee also includes former Secretary General of Lok Sabha Dr Subhash C Kashyap, Senior Advocate Harish Salve and Former Chief Vigilance Commissioner Sanjay Kothari.