Centre Constitutes 8-Member Committee to Examine ‘One Nation, One Election’

The Government of India on Saturday constituted an eight-member committee to examine ‘One nation, One election’ with former President Ram Nath Kovind appointed as its Chairman.
According to an official release, the other seven members of the committee include Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Former Rajya Sabha Leader of Opposition Ghulam Nabi Azad, Former Chairman of the 15th Finance Commission NK Singh.
The committee also includes former Secretary General of Lok Sabha Dr Subhash C Kashyap, Senior Advocate Harish Salve and Former Chief Vigilance Commissioner Sanjay Kothari.
A notification on the formation of the 8-member committee was issued by the Law Ministry today. The committee will examine and recommend specific amendments to the Constitution, the Representation of the People Act and any other laws and rules which would require amendments for the purpose of holding simultaneous elections.