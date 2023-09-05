Assam's Kumud Kalita to Receive 'National Awards to Teachers' Today

On the occasion of Teachers' Day celebrations, Kumud Kalita from Assam will receive 'National Awards to Teachers' on Tuesday from President of India Droupadi Murmu in New Delhi.
Kalita, a teacher at Pathshala Senior Secondary School, is among the 75 awardees who will be conferred with the National Teachers’ Award 2023.
The other teachers from Northeast who will receive the prestigious award are- Netai Chandra Dey of Ramakrishna Mission School in Arunachal Pradesh, Ningthoujam Binoy Singh of Chingmei Upper Primary School in Manipur, Dr. Purna Bahadur Chhetri of Govt. Senior Secondary School in Sikkim, Lalthianghlima of Govt. Diakkawn High School in Mizoram and Madhav Singh of Alpha English Higher Secondary School in Meghalaya.
It may be mentioned that every year, India celebrates September 5, the birth anniversary of Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, as National Teachers’ Day.
The purpose of National Teachers’ Award is to celebrate the unique contribution of teachers in the country and to honor those teachers who, through their commitment and dedication, have not only improved the quality of education but also enriched the lives of their students.