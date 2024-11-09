Assam: Majuli's Raas Festival To Draw Over 10,000 Devotees and Visitors

The festival concludes on the third day with the Indra Abhishek, where apsara-like dancers perform traditional sequences. Satradhikar Goshwami emphasized, “The actors come from our Vaishnavite monasteries, embodying purity and devotion. We anticipate more than 10,000 attendees this year. Despite exterior changes like electric lights replacing menthol lamps, the play itself remains true to its original form.”