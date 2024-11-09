Assam: Majuli's Raas Festival To Draw Over 10,000 Devotees and Visitors

Majuli, renowned as the world's largest river island and the spiritual heart of Assamese Neo-Vaishnavism, is preparing for the revered Raas Mahotsav, an annual festival celebrated with deep devotion.
From November 15 to 17, Majuli's historic event will bring together thousands of devotees and visitors, highlighting the island's rich cultural and religious heritage.
The Dakhinpat Satra, one of Majuli's most prominent Vaishnavite monasteries, is set to mark 185 years of celebrating Raas, symbolizing centuries of unwavering tradition and dedication. Satradhikar Nani Gopal Deba Goshwami reflected on the significance of the festival:
“The moment we hear ‘Raas,’ we envision Lord Krishna's divine dance with the Gopis. The Raas originated in Goloka and was later brought to Vrindavan, before Mahapurush Srimanta Shankar Deva integrated it into Neo-Vaishnavism through the play ‘Keli Gopal.’”
He elaborated that Dakhinpat Satra's 10th Satradhikar, Vasudev Prabhu, first staged a play narrating Krishna's life, from birth to the defeat of the demon Arishtasura. This grand narrative has since endured for 185 years.
The performance at Dakhinpat Satra unfolds in three chapters over 10 hours: starting with Sri Krishna's birth, moving through his playful exploits in Vrindavan, and culminating in the climactic defeat of Arishtasura. Rituals begin with the ceremonial Mahaprabhu procession on a “Dola,” symbolically placing Krishna in a recreated Vrindavan, followed by the night's dramatic performance.
The festival concludes on the third day with the Indra Abhishek, where apsara-like dancers perform traditional sequences. Satradhikar Goshwami emphasized, “The actors come from our Vaishnavite monasteries, embodying purity and devotion. We anticipate more than 10,000 attendees this year. Despite exterior changes like electric lights replacing menthol lamps, the play itself remains true to its original form.”
Adding to the festival's splendor, Majuli's Samuguri Satra is renowned for its intricate masks, a vital aspect of the Raas performances. These masks, made by skilled artisans, bring mythical characters such as King Kansa, asuras, and other beings to life.
Padmashree Hemachandra Goshwami, a distinguished mask artist, explained, “Raas in Majuli cannot be imagined without these masks. They allow us to portray fantastical figures like Aghashoor, Bokashoor, Dhenukashoor, and Kalia Naag, whose appearances transcend human form. Beyond the festival, this craft has evolved to support artists commercially, keeping the tradition alive.”