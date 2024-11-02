Assam Govt Announces Additional Grant To Majuli Raas Committees

The Assam government has announced an increased financial grant to support the Majuli Raas festival celebrations across the district. An additional sum of Rs 50,000 will be provided to each Raas Committee, in addition to the Rs 25,000 grant previously committed by the state. The enhanced grant reflects the government’s dedication to nurturing Assam’s cultural heritage.
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, emphasizing the cultural importance of the Raas Festival, stated, “The Raas Festival of Majuli is a vibrant celebration that truly embodies the spirit and cultural essence of Assam. In honor of this significant event, the Government of Assam is pleased to announce an additional grant of Rs. 50,000 for each Raas Committee.”
"This amount is in addition to the previously announced Rs. 25,000, reflecting our commitment to supporting and enhancing this cherished festival that showcases Assam’s rich heritage and traditions," he further wrote on social media.
Majuli, renowned for its annual Raas Festival, attracts visitors from across the state and beyond, offering a glimpse into Assam’s rich cultural and religious practices. The festival is a prominent religious celebration in Assam, observed by the Hindu Assamese community and rooted in Neo-Vaishnavism, a sect established by the medieval saint Srimanta Sankardev.
Held around the full moon of mid-November for three days, Raas showcases Bhaona—traditional dance dramas depicting tales from Hindu mythology, especially the life of Lord Krishna. Sankardev introduced these dramas to make Krishna’s glories accessible to common people, who couldn’t understand sacred texts in North India’s Vraja language.
Performed by monks from Sattras (monasteries) wearing vibrant costumes, the dramas include classical Sattriya dance and intricate traditional masks crafted by Samuguri Sattra monks. Village troupes, local musicians, and children also participate. Main festival hubs are Majuli, Nalbari, and Barpeta, drawing tourists and pilgrims eager to experience Assam's rich cultural heritage. Performances run from evening until dawn, with Raas Lila staged in cities and towns.
The government’s commitment to uplifting this festival is expected to empower local organizers and promote Assam's unique heritage, drawing further interest and participation in the celebration.