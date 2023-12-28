Assam's Majuli Hosts Poorvottar Sant Manikanchan Sammelan 2023

In this conference, there was discussion on various issues faced by people of Northeastern region of Bharat and the different sects operating in it. In the Sant Sammelan, Sarsanghchalak Dr Mohan Bhagwat said that just as every person has a particular nature, similarly every nation has its own unique way of life and the nature of the nation is derived by its culture. The ‘sanskruti’ of Bharat is reflected through “Ekam Sat Vipra Bahudha Vadanti” (Truth is one but it’s revealed by intellectuals differently). This all-inclusive tradition exists only in Bharat. Dr Bhagwat also stressed that in today's crucial period, Bharat has to stand firm to give this message of peace and coexistence to the whole world. Towards fulfilling this noble task of Bharat, the revered spiritualists and Sants will have to come forward in our society.