Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina Arrives in India on a 4-day Visit

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina arrived in India on a four-day visit on Monday.

Issues on top of the agenda are upgrading defence cooperation, expanding regional connectivity initiatives and establishing stability in South Asia.

During her visit, the Bangladesh Prime Minister will meet President Droupadi Murmu and Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar. She will also hold a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will call on PM Hasina during her visit to New Delhi. This visit is her first visit after both nations' bilateral relations touched their 50th year in 2021.

India and Bangladesh have sought to create a model for regional cooperation besides reviving several connectivity initiatives over the last few years. The Akhaura-Agartala rail link will reopen soon, and it is anticipated that Agartala and Chittagong will be connected by air in a few weeks.

The two sides are expected to ink an agreement on interim sharing of water of the Kushiyara River during Hasina's visit. The Bangladeshi PM is also likely to travel to Ajmer in Rajasthan to visit the Dargah of revered Sufi saint Moinuddin Chishti.



