Assam’s Moonjir Alam in ‘India's 15 Self-Made Entrepreneurs' List

The central government and the Assam government is promoting entrepreneurship and encouraging talents and motivating them to start their own business.

Among these is Assam's Moonjir Alam who has made into the list of the top 15 self-made entrepreneurs in the country.

Moonjir Alam is an entrepreneur who is currently working in the education sector. Hailing from a small town of Assam, Moonjir completed his studies from IBS Mumbai.

Post working for a period of three years as a marketing manager in Mumbai, Singapore and Dubai, he started his own video marketing agency in Mumbai called ‘Hooked Meida’ along with his college friend Balraj Sandhu.

Through ‘Hooked Media’, the duo worked with some of biggest brands such as Miss India, Times of India, Diageo, Chopard including others.

During lockdown, when Moonjir Alam came to his hometown in Assam where he felt the need of a quality senior secondary school along with NEET and JEE coaching in lower Assam. He along with his father Dr. Shamsul Alam started working on this and within two years he built one of the most sought after fully residential schools of Assam, the "Howly National Science Academy" in Barpeta.