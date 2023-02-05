Assam’s Moonjir Alam in ‘India's 15 Self-Made Entrepreneurs' List

The central government and the Assam government is promoting entrepreneurship and encouraging talents and motivating them to start their own business.
Among these is Assam's Moonjir Alam who has made into the list of the top 15 self-made entrepreneurs in the country.
Moonjir Alam is an entrepreneur who is currently working in the education sector. Hailing from a small town of Assam, Moonjir completed his studies from IBS Mumbai.
Post working for a period of three years as a marketing manager in Mumbai, Singapore and Dubai, he started his own video marketing agency in Mumbai called ‘Hooked Meida’ along with his college friend Balraj Sandhu.
Through ‘Hooked Media’, the duo worked with some of biggest brands such as Miss India, Times of India, Diageo, Chopard including others.
During lockdown, when Moonjir Alam came to his hometown in Assam where he felt the need of a quality senior secondary school along with NEET and JEE coaching in lower Assam. He along with his father Dr. Shamsul Alam started working on this and within two years he built one of the most sought after fully residential schools of Assam, the "Howly National Science Academy" in Barpeta.
Over 250 students from different parts of the state are studying in the academy presently, making it the fastest growing school of Assam.
Moonjir says while building the team and school, his vision was to build a school where he would love to study if he was a science student. Using his brand marketing knowledge and focusing on quality service he was able to build a school which otherwise would have taken years.
Currently, Moonjir along with running the institution in Lower Assam and the video marketing agency in Mumbai, provides consultation to other schools owners and aspiring entrepreneurs on growing their business with brand marketing.
The successful entrepreneur is a role model to the upcoming generations and thus paving the way for a revolution in the arena of business.