Assam’s Own Bidisha Bhattacharyya Shaping Global Markets at London Stock Exchange

From the academic halls of Royal Global University (RGU), Guwahati, to a prominent position at the London Stock Exchange (LSE), Bidisha Bhattacharyya has carved a remarkable career path in the field of data research and financial analytics. Currently serving as a Senior Data Researcher and Standardization Analyst at LSE, her journey is a testament to perseverance, adaptability, and a passion for data-driven decision-making.

A Strong Foundation at Royal Global University

Bidisha's academic journey began in 2011 when she enrolled in Electrical Engineering at RGU. The university’s industry-focused curriculum and research-driven approach equipped her with critical analytical skills. Encouraged by RGU’s faculty and mentorship programs, she developed a deep interest in data analysis, laying the groundwork for her future endeavors.

Career Milestones and Global Breakthrough

After completing her degree in 2015, Bidisha began her career at the Assam State Electricity Board, gaining firsthand experience in public management and testing. She later joined Ingersoll Rand, where she honed her data analysis and operational skills.

Eager to expand her expertise, she explored healthcare analytics at GE Healthcare and later contributed to market research and recruitment solutions at Naukrigulf. These experiences paved the way for her breakthrough opportunity at the London Stock Exchange.

At LSE, she is responsible for financial data standardization and high-level research, ensuring accuracy and integrity in global market analytics. Her expertise in handling vast datasets has made her an invaluable asset to the stock exchange’s research and analytics team.

RGU’s Lasting Impact

Reflecting on her journey, Bidisha credits Royal Global University for instilling in her a strong foundation in analytical thinking and real-world problem-solving. “RGU encouraged me to challenge conventional boundaries and think critically, which has been instrumental in my career,” she stated.

Inspiring the Next Generation

Apart from her corporate success, Bidisha is passionate about mentoring young professionals in data science and analytics. She actively encourages students to leverage university resources and seek mentorship to bridge the gap between theory and industry applications.

Her remarkable trajectory—from Guwahati to the global financial hub of London— serves as an inspiration for aspiring data professionals, demonstrating how a solid education, coupled with determination, can unlock international opportunities.

