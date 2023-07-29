Assam’s Phanindranath Sharma Appointed BJP’s General Secretary for Haryana

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President JP Nadda on Saturday appointed Phanindranath Sharma as the general secretary of the Haryana state unit.
On the other hand, Ravindra Raju has been appointed as the general secretary of Assam and Tripura, and Vivek Dadhakar for Andaman and Nicobar.
The positions of both Phanindranath Sharma and Ravindra Raju have been swapped.
Earlier today, the BJP announced a reshuffle in its team of central office bearers. This comes as the party’s wider exercise for the preparation for the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections.
The new list has 13 vice presidents and nine general secretaries. In the rejig, a Rajya Sabha member from Assam Kamakhya Prasad Tasa was appointed as the party’s national secretary.