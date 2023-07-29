BJP Appoints Assam MP Kamakhya Prasad Tasa As National Secretary

Rajya Sabha member from Assam Kamakhya Prasad Tasa was on Saturday appointed by the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) national leadership as the party’s national secretary. The decision was taken by BJP national president Jagat Prakash Nadda, a notification regarding which was relayed by the party.
In light of the news, Assam Chief Minister Himnata Biswa Sarma took to X (Twitter) to congratulate Tasa. He wrote, “Heartiest congratulations to all the newly-appointed office bearers of @BJP4India, including our esteemed colleague from Assam, Shri @KamakhyaTasa, on his appointment as the National Secretary of BJP.”
“With the guidance of Hon PM Shri @narendramodi ji, I have full confidence that each one of you will serve the party and the nation with dedication and excellence. Your contributions will undoubtedly lead to greater progress and prosperity for our country,” added CM Sarma.
The saffron party has continued with its organizational rejig ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, announcing a reshuffle to the team of central office-bearers. The new list has 13 vice-presidents and nine general secretaries.
Former Telangana BJP president Bandi Sanjay and Rajya Sabha MP Radha Mohan Agrawal were given the position of general secretary. MLC and former vice-chancellor of Aligarh Muslim University, Tariq Mansoor was appointed as the party’s vice-president.
Anil Antony, the son of veteran Congress leader AK Antony, who joined the BJP recently, was made national secretary. Meanwhile, BJP dropped Karnataka leader CT Ravi and Assam Lok Sabha MP Dilip Saikia as its general secretaries. Both leaders are likely to be given tickets to contest in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, PTI reported quoting sources.
Elsewhere, former Union minister Radha Mohan Singh was dropped as a vice-president of the party. The fresh appointments have been made just weeks after the BJP appointed new state presidents for Andra Pradesh, Telangana, Punjab and Jharkhand.
Union minister D Purandeshwari was given the role of new state president of Andhra Pradesh. She replaced Somu Veerraju.
Union minister G Kishan Reddy was made the new state president of Telangana, taking over from Bandi Sanjay. Former state minister Etela Rajendra was appointed as the chairman of BJP’s election management committee in Telangana.
Former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Kiran Kumar Reddy was made a member of the party’s national executive. Sunil Jakhar, who joined BJP from Congress, was made the state chief of Punjab. Former Chief Minister Babulal Marandi was appointed as the new president of Jharkhand.