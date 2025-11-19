Assam’s P&RD Contractual Employees Stage Massive Statewide Stir

Contractual employees under the Panchayat and Rural Development (P&RD) Department have erupted in statewide protests, accusing the Assam government of denying them basic job security and equal pay for equal work despite years—often decades—of continuous service. From Barpeta and Bongaigaon to Golaghat, Hailakandi, Morigaon, Tamulpur and Goalpara, thousands of workers have staged sit-ins and work stoppages, bringing public services to a grinding halt.

The agitators, operating under the banner of the All Assam P&RD Contractual Employees’ Association, launched the strike in a phased manner—starting with block-level protests from November 11 to 17, followed by district-level sit-in demonstrations on November 18 and 19. The employees submitted a memorandum to Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma through district commissioners, warning that the movement will only intensify if the government continues to ignore their demands.

The Demands: A Basic Fight for Dignity

The contractual P&RD employees have placed a clear four-point charter of demands:

Job security up to 60 years of age, recognising long years of service. Minimum ₹30,000 additional salary on top of current monthly pay, ensuring equal pay for equal work. Annual 10% salary increment, implemented permanently. Formulation and implementation of a proper HR Policy to safeguard employee rights.

Despite the critical nature of their work, the employees allege that they still remain “invisible” within the government system—neither regularised nor given fair wages.

Statewide Anger, One Voice

In Barpeta, contractual employees staged a massive protest outside the District Council premises, reiterating that they will not accept being treated as “disposable labour”.

In Bongaigaon, workers gathered outside the District Council office demanding job security and wage parity. “We have served the government for years. If the government believes our work is essential, why are we denied essential rights?” one protester questioned.

Golaghat witnessed one of the largest gatherings, with nearly 300 workers demonstrating at the District Council office. The employees chanted slogans demanding accountability from the government, asserting that they will no longer tolerate systemic neglect.

In Hailakandi, nearly 200 contractual workers joined the protest, accusing the government of exploiting their labour while refusing to recognise their service. Similar scenes played out in Morigaon, Tamulpur, and across Assam, where employees observed strict sit-in strikes for two consecutive days.

‘Equal Work, Equal Pay — Not a Favour, a Right’

Workers across districts echoed one sentiment: their demands are not luxuries—they are fundamental rights.

“We want dignity, not charity,” said a protester in Tamulpur, demanding the implementation of ROP, annual increments and a robust HR policy. Employees from Tamulpur, Nagrijuli and Goreswar blocks further warned that they would escalate the agitation if the government fails to act immediately.

A Government on Notice

The employees have appealed to the Chief Minister directly, urging urgent intervention. They pointed out that the government has repeatedly assured protection of contractual workers’ rights, yet no concrete action has followed.

Their memorandum warns: “Address our demands without delay, or face an intensified statewide agitation.”

With the protests growing louder across districts, the P&RD Department is under mounting pressure to respond. The employees have made it clear that they are prepared for a prolonged struggle unless the government acknowledges their rights, regularises their services, and ensures fair wages.