“ST Status is Our Birthright”: Ahom-Rajbongshi Protest Across Assam

Thousands of members of the Tai Ahom Yuva Parishad staged large-scale protests across Assam on Thursday, demanding Scheduled Tribe (ST) status for six communities and justice for beloved artist Zubeen Garg. The demonstrations, marked by passionate slogans like “Morileo mori jam, Janajati loi jam”, highlighted the growing unrest among the Ahom youth over government inaction.

Golaghat Protest

In Golaghat, the Tai Ahom Yuva Parishad mobilized a massive crowd, voicing their demands for tribal recognition. One protestor said, “If after 25 November our names are not included in the government report, we will form our own political party for the Ahoms. We are not begging; ST status is our birthright.”

Another protestor added, “Our main demand is ST status for six communities, and we also seek justice for Zubeen Garg. That is why we are protesting.”

Dhubri Rally

Simultaneously, in Dhubri, over 2,000 Rajbongshi men and women joined a protest organized by the All Koch-Rajbongshi Students' Union (AKRSU), pressing for ST recognition, implementation of the KLO peace accord, and a separate Kamatapur region.

A participant explained, “We want security. We are not asking ST status from any tribal organization, but from the Indian Government. We urge tribal bodies not to oppose our demand. We seek ST status to secure our rights, just as they have secured theirs.”