Assam's Purnima Devi Barman Among 13 Honorees in TIME’s Women of The Year List

Acclaimed wildlife biologist from Assam, Dr. Purnima Devi Barman has been honored in TIME’s 2025 Women of the Year list for her remarkable contributions to conservation.

TIME’s Prestigious Recognition

The 2025 TIME Women of the Year list celebrates 13 extraordinary women from diverse fields, acknowledging their efforts in building a more equitable future. Apart from Purnima Devi Barman, the honorees include actor and producer Nicole Kidman, WNBA MVP A'ja Wilson, Olympic gymnast Jordan Chiles, artist Laufey, actor Anna Sawai, reproductive rights activist Amanda Zurawski, Feeding America CEO Claire Babineaux-Fontenot, Gambian women's rights activist Fatou Baldeh, activist and author Raquel Willis, actor and breast cancer awareness advocate Olivia Munn, co-founder and CEO of Bobbie Laura Modi, and Gisèle Pelicot, a voice for survivors of sexual violence.

TIME will commemorate these trailblazers at the Women of the Year Leadership Forum and Gala on February 25 in Los Angeles. The event will convene global leaders for discussions on driving meaningful change and advancing gender equality.

Purnima Devi Barman: The Woman Saving Assam’s Endangered Hargila Storks

Known for her relentless efforts in protecting the endangered greater adjutant stork, locally called 'Hargila', Barman has transformed wildlife conservation into a community-driven movement.

Dr. Barman’s passion for wildlife conservation was rooted in her childhood in Assam, where she grew up surrounded by the region’s rich biodiversity. Raised near the Brahmaputra River, she developed a deep appreciation for birds, influenced by her grandmother’s teachings about nature. This early fascination guided her academic journey, leading her to pursue a Master’s degree in Zoology from Gauhati University.

In 2007, she founded the Hargila Army, an all-female conservation group dedicated to saving the stork from extinction. Under her leadership, the initiative has grown into a powerful force of around 10,000 women, who actively engage in bird rescue, habitat restoration, and environmental education. Her work not only safeguards biodiversity but also empowers local women by integrating conservation with sustainable livelihoods.