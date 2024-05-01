Stork Sister Purnima Devi Barman Bags 'Green Oscar' Whitley Gold Award 2024

In one of the biggest-ever international recognition to come to Assam, Dr Purnima Devi Barman has been awarded the Whitley Gold Award for the year 2024. For context, the award is considered the "Green Oscar" or the highest global honour for conservative efforts.
The live stream of the award ceremony will begin at 7:30 pm (BST), that is around 12:00 am in India. It can be watched here.
Dr Purnima Devi Barman is renowned for her efforts to save the endangered greater adjutant or Hargila, one of the world's rarest storks. Her incredible work to lead a movement on the global stage to raise awareness for the protection of the greater adjutant by bringing together a force of local women in Assam.
After the award was announced, she also appeared on the BBC Radio 4's Today show and spoke to Martha Kearney to speak about her work and journey.
Previously, she has seen many accolades come her way. In 2022, Dr. Purnima Devi Barman received the UN Environment Champions of the Earth Award for her conservative efforts.
Known as a conservationist, an enterprise, an economist, a women’s rights activist, and a wildlife biologist for their transformative action to prevent, halt and reverse ecosystem degradation, Dr Barman was also a dignitary at Pratidin Time's The Conclave 2023 where she spoke at length on the need to conserve the dwindling greater adjutant numbers.