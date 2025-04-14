Assam's Rich Cultural Heritage on Full Display During Rongali Bihu Festivities

The Assamese community celebrated the spirit of Rongali Bihu with vibrant festivities across various locations, both in Assam and beyond. This year, the festival marks the beginning of the Assamese New Year, Bohag Bihu, and was celebrated with great enthusiasm in cities such as Delhi, Gurugram, and across Assam.

Rongali Bihu Celebrations in Delhi and Gurugram: The Assam Association in Delhi organized a grand Rongali Bihu celebration at Central Park, Connaught Place, where Assamese people residing outside the state gathered to enjoy the cultural festivities. The event witnessed a vibrant display of Assamese traditions, music, and dance, showcasing the essence of Bohag Bihu.

Similarly, in Gurugram, the Assam Association organized a lively celebration, with popular singer Neel Akash captivating the crowd with his musical performance on the second day. The atmosphere was filled with joy and festivity, embodying the true spirit of Rongali Bihu.

Bohagi Utsav in Greater Beltola: The Greater Beltola Bohagi Utsav Committee has announced a three-day celebration, starting from May 9, to mark the Bohagi Utsav. As part of the event, a one-time financial assistance of ₹1 lakh will be provided to the family of late artist Rajib Sadiya, a tribute to his legacy.

Goru Bihu Celebrations Across Assam: Today marks the first day of Bohag Bihu, known as Goru Bihu, which is dedicated to the livestock, particularly cattle. In Dibrugarh, the atmosphere is filled with festive energy as farmers bathe their cattle in black gram paste and turmeric, following tradition to seek blessings for their well-being and prosperity. This age-old ritual, observed with much enthusiasm, is a key part of the Bihu celebrations in Assam.

In Nagaon, Jorhat, and Kasari village in Lakhimpur, farmers followed the same customs, with some facing challenges due to reduced water levels in local rivers and streams. However, the villagers persevered, continuing their time-honored traditions of Goru Bihu, which remains an essential part of Assamese culture.

Marketplaces in Guwahati: At Khanapara market in Guwahati, the hustle and bustle of Bihu preparations are evident. Vendors sell a variety of traditional Bihu items such as dai, chira, pitha, gur, and gamocha, all of which are integral to the festive celebrations. The market is brimming with the vibrancy and cheer of the festival, as people prepare for the coming days of Bihu celebrations.

Bohag Bihu 2025: The Significance and Rituals: Bohag Bihu, celebrated on April 14, 2025, marks the Assamese New Year and coincides with the Mesha Sankranti. The festival holds special significance as it is believed to be the day Lord Vishnu, in the form of a farmer, visited Earth. The festival is a time for Assamese people to pray for peace, prosperity, and a bountiful harvest.

The festival unfolds in three phases: the first phase, Rongali Bihu, involves the purchase of agricultural tools and festive items, with homes decorated in vibrant patterns. The second phase, Goru Bihu, is dedicated to cows, where people bathe and decorate their cattle, seeking blessings for their welfare. The third phase, Manuh Bihu, is a time for feasting, Bihu performances, and the Husori ritual, where young people visit elders for blessings.

Bohag Bihu is not just a festival; it is an emotional connection to Assamese culture, deeply ingrained with traditional music, folk art, and culinary delights. As the festival continues to bring people together, both in Assam and across the world, it serves as a reminder of the community's rich heritage and the bonds that unite them during this joyous time.

