Assam's Rudra Kumar Pathak Receives Prestigious 'Aarohan Samajratna Award'

The prestigious award was presented during the special celebration of Aarohan Artiste Guild's Silver Jubilee Year in Guwahati.
In recognition of his lifelong dedication to social work, Assam’s Rudra Kumar Pathak has been honoured with the 'Aarohan Samajratna Award' for 2024-25.

The award ceremony took place at the Assam Sahitya Sabha's auditorium, where the 'Jatiya Sankritik Samaroh' was held.

Pathak, a resident of Abhayapuri has been honoured with special recognition for his significant contributions to literature and social work in the state.

The event underscores the Aarohan Artiste Guild's commitment to honoring individuals who have made notable impacts in their respective fields.

