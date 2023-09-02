Assam's Sanjib Borkakoti Inducted as Expert Member of ICTC

On his social media handles, Borkakoti, a resident of Nagaon, wrote, “I am extremely happy to share the news that I have been inducted as an expert member of the International Cultural Tourism Committee (ICTC), a scientific wing of the International Council on Monuments and Sites. The decision was taken by the ICTC bureau in August and ratified in the Sydney conference of ICOMOS today. This year six new expert members have been inducted from different countries. With my induction as expert member of the International Cultural Tourism Committee (ICTC), there will be greater scope for promotion of cultural tourism in the North East as I will have access to the international committees on cultural tourism. As expert member of ICTC, I will get to vote on any dossier related to Cultural Tourism submitted to UNESCO for world heritage status. The ICTC wing of ICOMOS decides which proposals of cultural tourism site should get world heritage tag. I have already been expert member of another wing, International Committee of Intangible Cultural Heritages (ICICH).”