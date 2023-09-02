Assam's Sanjib Borkakoti Inducted as Expert Member of ICTC

In a significant development, Sanjib Kumar Borkakoti, a prominent figure in the field of cultural tourism from Assam, has been inducted as an expert member of the International Cultural Tourism Committee (ICTC), a scientific wing of the International Council on Monuments and Sites (ICOMOS), reports emerged on Saturday.
The news was confirmed by Borkakoti himself on his social media accounts expressing his immense happiness at this new role and the opportunities it presents for the promotion of cultural tourism, especially in the North East region of India.
On his social media handles, Borkakoti, a resident of Nagaon, wrote, “I am extremely happy to share the news that I have been inducted as an expert member of the International Cultural Tourism Committee (ICTC), a scientific wing of the International Council on Monuments and Sites. The decision was taken by the ICTC bureau in August and ratified in the Sydney conference of ICOMOS today. This year six new expert members have been inducted from different countries. With my induction as expert member of the International Cultural Tourism Committee (ICTC), there will be greater scope for promotion of cultural tourism in the North East as I will have access to the international committees on cultural tourism. As expert member of ICTC, I will get to vote on any dossier related to Cultural Tourism submitted to UNESCO for world heritage status. The ICTC wing of ICOMOS decides which proposals of cultural tourism site should get world heritage tag. I have already been expert member of another wing, International Committee of Intangible Cultural Heritages (ICICH).”
The decision to include Sanjib Borkakoti as an expert member of the ICTC was made by the ICTC bureau in August and was formally ratified during the Sydney conference of ICOMOS. This year's induction saw six new expert members from different countries, further strengthening the committee's global reach and expertise.
The newly inducted expert members include the following:
Adamou, Issoufou (Niger / International)
Borkakoti, Sanjib (India)
Harapetyan, Marine (Armenia)
Mingelgrin, David
Onyejekwe, Ijeoma (Nigeria)
Roels, Eva (Belgium)
This diverse group of experts will work collaboratively to shape the future of cultural tourism on an international scale. Borkakoti's inclusion in this esteemed committee promises to bring valuable insights and perspectives to the table, particularly concerning the North East region of India, which is rich in cultural heritage and has immense tourism potential.
It may be mentioned that the International Cultural Tourism Committee plays a vital role in preserving and promoting cultural heritage sites worldwide, and with Borkakoti's expertise, it is expected to make significant strides in achieving its mission.
As Borkakoti embarks on this new journey, his fellow countrymen and cultural enthusiasts are hopeful that his contributions will not only enhance the recognition of India's cultural treasures but also foster international collaboration in the realm of cultural tourism.