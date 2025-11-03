Assam’s Scheme Flood Continues: "Jivan Prerna"Launched for Youth Today

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday launched the ‘Jiban Prerana’ scheme at Janata Bhawan, aimed at providing financial support and skill development opportunities for the youth of the state.

The Jiban Prerana Scheme is part of the broader vision of the Assam government to expand educational, skill development, and financial support initiatives across the state, ensuring youth empowerment and inclusive growth.

Speaking at the event, the CM highlighted that the scheme, along with other initiatives such as the CM Flight Scheme and CM Jiban Aunprerana Scheme is progressing as planned.

Under the Jiban Prerana Scheme which falls under the state’s Skill and Development Department, graduates of 2025 will receive a monthly financial aid of Rupees 2,500 for one year, which will be directly transferred to their bank accounts.

The initiative aims to assist students facing financial difficulties related to college admission, hostel fees, and transportation.

CM Sarma said, “Since I became the Chief Minister, I have focused on addressing the problems faced by our youth. This scheme is one way to provide support and ensure that financial constraints do not hinder their education and development.”

He further added that the Assam government has, over the past six to seven years, made registration for classes 11 to postgraduate levels free, along with free HSLC and HS form fill-ups.

To support girl students who might otherwise discontinue their studies due to financial difficulties, the government has introduced the Nijut Moina scheme.

Under the Jiban Prerana Scheme, financial assistance will be provided to eligible students on a monthly basis from February 27, 2026, to December 31, 2026.

Students who graduate in 2026 will start receiving the support in 2027, while those who passed in 2025 will begin receiving the benefits from the coming year.

Not all graduates are automatically included in the scheme. In the future, if necessary, students from social or non-profit universities may also be considered.

However, children of government employees, ministers, MLAs, or registration contractors will not be eligible, while children of Class IV employees will be able to receive the benefits.

Additionally, children of parents earning over Rs 10 lakh annually will not qualify for the scheme.

Funds under the scheme will start being disbursed from February 2026. Students pursuing studies outside Assam who have graduated from government-recognized universities will also be eligible.

