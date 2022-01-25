Assam's Shakuntala Choudhury And Dhaneswar Engti To Be Conferred With Padma Shri

The Government of India (GoI) on Tuesday announced the Padma Awards for the year 2022. Two eminent personalities from Assam will be receiving the Padma Shri Award.

Social worker Smt Shakuntala Choudhury and Litterateur Shri Dhaneswar Engti have been selected to receive the prestigious award, according to the list released by the Centre today.

Notably, Shakuntala Choudhury, a renowned social worker from Assam, served as the supervisor at the Kasturba Ashram in Guwahati. She has worked towards welfare and empowerment of women. She is a recipient of Vayoshestha Samman - National Awards For Senior Citizens 2021, from the government of India.

Eminent writer and lyricist from Assam’s Karbi Anglong, Dhaneswar Engti is known for his contribution towards Karbi literature and music. He is a recipient of the prestigious Kristinandan Literary Award in 2017.

Chief Minister of Assam Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma congratulated them on Twitter. He wrote, “Delighted at the news of eminent litterateur Shri Dhaneswar Engti's selection for the prestigious #PadmaShri award 2022. His contributions towards Karbi literature and music will forever be cherished by generations to come.”

He further tweeted, “Heartiest congratulations to eminent social worker Smt Shakuntala Choudhary on her selection for #PadmaShri award 2022. She has devoted all her life for service of mankind. The #padmaaward is a fitting tribute to her contributions towards the society. I wish her all the best.”