Assam's Silchar Turns Saffron as Amit Shah Holds Mega Roadshow

Ahead of the second phase of Lok Sabha Polls in Assam, Union Home Minister Amit Shah spearheaded a high-octane road show in Cachar district’s Silchar on Sunday.
Amit Shah, who garnered support for Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Parimal Suklabaidya in Silchar, was accompanied by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma during the roadshow.
The 2 km long roadshow began at the District Sports Association point in Silchar this evening and covered Central Road, Premtala, Ambikapatty and Hospital Road before culminating at Radhamadhav Road, reports said.
A sea of supporters joined the roadshow, waving BJP flags and raising slogans like 'Modi-Shah Zindabad', 'BJP Zindabad', 'Bharat Mata ki Jai', 'Jai Shri Ram'.
Meanwhile, CM Sarma took to platform ‘X’ and wrote, “What a vibrant road show in Silchar today in the esteemed presence of Adarniya @AmitShah Ji! These spontaneous crowd reflects the confidence people have in the decisive changes that will accompany Adarniya @narendramodi ji's third term.”
It may be noted that in Silchar, a key Lok Sabha constituency in the Assam, BJP candidate Parimal Suklabaidya is locked in a triangular contest with Congress candidate Surya Kanta Sarkar and TMC's Radheyshyam Biswas.
The second phase of the 2024 general elections is scheduled for April 26, encompassing 89 Lok Sabha constituencies across 13 states. States heading to the polls on this date include Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Manipur, Rajasthan, Tripura, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, and Jammu & Kashmir.
In Assam, five constituencies including Karimganj, Silchar, Mangaldoi, Nowgong, and Kaliabor are slated to cast their votes on April 26.