Assam's Silchar Turns Saffron as Amit Shah Holds Mega Roadshow

The second phase of the 2024 general elections is scheduled for April 26, encompassing 89 Lok Sabha constituencies across 13 states. States heading to the polls on this date include Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Manipur, Rajasthan, Tripura, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, and Jammu & Kashmir.

In Assam, five constituencies including Karimganj, Silchar, Mangaldoi, Nowgong, and Kaliabor are slated to cast their votes on April 26.