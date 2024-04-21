Union Home Minister Amit Shah to Lead Election Campaign in Assam's Silchar Today

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is set to embark on a campaign trail in Assam today, further intensifying efforts ahead of the elections. Shah's itinerary includes a significant roadshow scheduled for the evening in Cachar's Silchar, a key Lok Sabha constituency in the state.
During his visit, Shah will advocate on behalf of Parimal Suklabaidya, amplifying support for the Lok Sabha candidate. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma will join Shah at the roadshow, adding to the momentum of the campaign.
This isn't Shah's first foray into Assam's election battleground. On April 9, he spearheaded a massive rally in Lakhimpur and led a roadshow in Tinsukia and Dibrugarh, showcasing a formidable display of political outreach and engagement.
The second phase of the 2024 general elections is scheduled for April 26, encompassing 89 Lok Sabha constituencies across 13 states. States heading to the polls on this date include Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Manipur, Rajasthan, Tripura, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, and Jammu & Kashmir.
Lok Sabha Election phase 2 polling date
Voting for the second phase of the 18th general election will take place on April 26.
Lok Sabha Election phase 2 constituencies
In this phase, polling will take place across 89 constituencies in 13 states.
For the second phase of Lok Sabha polls in Assam, five constituencies are slated to cast their votes. These include Karimganj, Silchar, Mangaldoi, Nowgong, and Kaliabor.