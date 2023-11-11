Assam's Swachh Diwali: Banana Stems Illuminate Green Waste Revolution

The 'Swachh Bharat Mission-Urban,' an initiative led by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, is actively steering the 'Swachh Diwali, Shubh Diwali' campaign nationwide.
Cities are enthusiastically embracing the spirit of an eco-friendly Diwali by actively participating in the Swachh Diwali Signature campaign. This involves committing to the utilization of locally crafted products, contributing unused belongings to RRR Centres, and embracing eco-friendly alternatives to single-use plastics.
Assam has taken a distinctive approach to post-Diwali waste management, addressing the challenge posed by the traditional practice of using banana tree stems for lighting earthen lamps during Diwali.
Recognizing the obsolescence of these stems the day after Diwali, the Swachh Bharat Mission-Urban team in Assam has implemented a thoughtful waste management process. The strategy revolves around the application of the 3 Rs principle, aiming to transform waste into a valuable resource.
Following the Diwali celebrations, the unused banana trees, stems, and leaves will be repurposed by handing them over to national parks around urban local bodies.
These materials will serve as fodder for elephants, contributing to wildlife conservation efforts. In areas where national parks are not in close proximity, citizens are encouraged to cut the banana trees into smaller pieces and deliver them to urban local bodies for responsible disposal.
Municipal staff will then channel these stems either to cow shelters or central compost pits, aligning with the 'waste to compost' initiative.
Notably, there are already 104 central compost pits established at various locations, complemented by over 6000 domestic composting pits, collectively working to efficiently manage and repurpose post-Diwali waste.
This comprehensive approach underscores Assam's commitment to environmental sustainability and waste reduction during the festive season.