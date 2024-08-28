Assam: Tea PSU Andrew Yule In Crisis; Chief Secy Calls For Action

The Chief Secretary detailed the contributing factors to the company's crisis: substantial crop losses from fungal and caterpillar infestations, rising wage costs, and a depressed tea market in the fiscal year 2023-24. These issues led to a staggering loss of Rs 99.72 crore in the last financial year. Despite receiving an infusion of Rs 83 crore over the past two years, the company's credit rating downgrade has curtailed further financial support from banks.