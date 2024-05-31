Tea Crisis Deepens: Assam Tea Factories Close Doors to Small Tea Growers
The tea crisis in Assam has worsened as the Assam Bought Leaf Tea Manufacturers Association (ABLTMA), representing around 200 of the state's 350 bought leaf factories, announced that they will no longer accept non-compliant tea leaves from Small Tea Growers (STGs).
The crux of the problem lies in the regulations set by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) on using banned pesticides. The ABLTMA has stated that it is impossible to produce FSSAI-compliant teas using untested green leaves supplied by small growers. The FSSAI guidelines said any non-compliant tea would be withdrawn from auction and shall be burnt.
This decision will take effect from tomorrow, following failed discussions with the state government and the Tea Board.
Assam is home to approximately 100,000 STGs, contributing 55 percent of the state's total tea production. Caught in the middle are the futures of 100,000 STGs of Assam and about 17 lakh workers, as 200 of the 350 BLFs are set to shut down from tomorrow.
A Tea Board India notification earlier this year mandated that only compliant tea can be manufactured by Bought Leaf Factories (BLFs). Without testing the green leaves, if the manufactured tea is found non-compliant during mandatory public auctions, it will be destroyed, and the BLFs will face penal action.
The ABLTMA's decision is a significant blow to these small-scale producers. Mr. Gohain, a representative of the association, stated that their meeting with Chief Secretary Ravi Kota did not resolve the issue, and they are now awaiting intervention from Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma.
Small-scale planters argue that they are working towards 100 percent compliance and have asked for more time to meet the standards, urging government intervention. Despite this, the Tea Board has not withdrawn the notice, insisting that tea must be pesticide-free to maintain quality.
The ABLTMA has called for a complete ban on banned pesticides in the market, while small tea growers struggle to manage pests due to rising temperatures.
"We have written to the state government and Tea Board to intervene, but we have not received any response yet," said Karuna Mahanta, the working president of the All Assam Small Tea Growers' Association (AASTGA).
Meanwhile, large tea gardens, or agency gardens, have supported the FSSAI guidelines. The Tea Association of India, one of the largest country's largest tea producers' associations heartedly supported the initiative by FSSAI, Tea Board India, and the Ministry of Commerce & Industry to ensure compliant and safe teas for consumers.