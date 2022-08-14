YouTube Series On Rural Entrepreneurship Of Assam Launched

The rural entrepreneurs of Axom are silently revolutionizing Assam earning livelihood for themselves and providing a livelihood for many whiles away from the limelight.

This has been captured by a never-before YouTube series titled "Discovery of Axom" produced by Borbhag foundations and released in YouTube by the KC Digital today on the occasion of 75th anniversary of India's Independence.

Never before Assam has been seen through the eyes of the rural entrepreneurs, which have sprung up all over the state, working in a myriad of activities but rarely getting the due recognition. This series is to get inspired by these people who have made lifelong sacrifices to remain self reliant and live with dignity and becoming a proud Indian.

"That was the reason we thought of travelling the state length and breadth and we covered 25 such rural entrepreneurs of 15 districts of Brahmaputra valley travelling nonstop for 15 days covering 1750 kilometer," said Mr Anirudh Goswami, the founder of the Borbhag Foundation which has Produced the series.

The series has gone to Morigaon, Kamrup (Rural), Goalpara, Bongaigaon, Barpeta, Nalbari, Darrang, Udalguri, Sonitpur, Biswanth Chariali, Golaghat, Jorhat, Sibsagar, Dibrugarh and Tinsukia districts, said Mr Samuujal Kashyap of KC Digital, which has done the Direction and also released it in the YouTube under the much acclaimed KC Digital Channel.