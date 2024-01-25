Assam's Unsung Heroes Shine In Padma Shri Nominations

As unsung heroes from across the nation found mentions in the Padma Shri nominations released today, there were two note worthy names from Assam on the list.
Firstly, it was Parbati Baruah, referred to as 'Hathi Ki Pari', for her exceptional charm over the majestic beasts. Baruah is an elephant mahout, the first female mahout of India who began taming the tuskers at the tender age of 14. She also stood out for her commitment towards bringing down human-elephant conflict by applying scientific practices to assist three state governments in tackling and capturing wild elephants.
Despite coming from a well-off background, Parbati Baruah chose the lifestyle after picking up the skills from her father which she has been honing for over four decades now. Her efforts have helped shape the lives of many rogue tuskers.
Next on the list is Sarbeswar Basumatary, known as "Chirang Ka Krishi Chiraag". A tribal farmer from Assam's Chirang, Basumatary successfully adopted the practice of mixed integrated farming approach and cultivated several varieties of crops.
He demonstrated a community-focused approach and spread his knowledge and learning with other farmers to enhance efficiency and uplift their livelihoods. He was once a daily wage labourer, but with strong determination and skills, he has now become a role model for the community even as he lacked formal education.
Meanwhile, noted folk artiste from Assam, Drona Bhuyan was also nominated under the category of Padma Shri, as the government released the full list of winners.
The trio rounded off the winners from the state on the list which named five Padma Vibhushan awardees, 17 Padma Bhushan and 110 Padma Shri winners for the year 2024. The awards will be conferred officially by the President of India, Droupadi Murmu later this year.