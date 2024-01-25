Assam's Unsung Heroes Shine In Padma Shri Nominations

Firstly, it was Parbati Baruah, referred to as 'Hathi Ki Pari', for her exceptional charm over the majestic beasts. Baruah is an elephant mahout, the first female mahout of India who began taming the tuskers at the tender age of 14. She also stood out for her commitment towards bringing down human-elephant conflict by applying scientific practices to assist three state governments in tackling and capturing wild elephants.