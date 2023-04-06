Two Persons from Assam Receive Padma Shri Award

Two eminent personalities from Assam received India’s fourth highest civilian honour, the Padma Shri award on Wednesday in New Delhi.

Social worker Ramkuiwangbe Jeme Newme and artist Hemoprova Chutia received the prestigious award during a ceremony held at Rashtrapati Bhawan in New Delhi.

President of India Droupadi Murmu conferred the award to the two eminent personalities.

Hemoprova Chutia is a handloom weaver having a unique style and skill in handloom weaving while Ramkuiwangbe Jeme Newme is a social worker propagating indigenous culture and faith. He also contributed towards women’s empowerment and girl education.

The photos of both the awardees receiving the honour were posted on the official Twitter handle of President of India with captions on their contributions made in their respective fields.

The caption for Hemoprova Chutia read, “President Droupadi Murmu presents Padma Shri to Smt Hemoprova Chutia for Art. A handloom weave and artist of Assam, she has a unique style and skill in handloom weaving.”