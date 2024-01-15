Assam's Vibrant Magh Bihu Celebrations Unite Communities - All You Need To Know

Bhuj (from Sanskrit "Bhojana") refers to a communal or family feast held late at night. Different indigenous communities also produce their own kinds of rice beer, which go by a variety of names. For example, the Chutias refer to it as Chuji, the Tai-Ahom as Nam-Lao, the Bodos as Zou, and the Missing Tribe as Aapong. The rice utilised and the manner of brewing may differ slightly from location to region, but rice is always the primary ingredient. As a result, there will be small variations in flavour and alcohol concentration.