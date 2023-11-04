Vigilance Cell Reach Milestone of 100 With Arrests of Two More Lat Mandals in Assam

The Directorate of Vigilance & Anti-Corruption, Assam on Saturday nabbed two government employees in different locations on alleged bribery charges.
Interestingly, this was the 100th trap of this year so far by Directorate in their drive against corruption.
A complaint was received at the Directorate that Muzammil Haque, a Lat Mandal who was employed in the office of the Circle Officer of the North Lakhimpur Revenue Circle had demanded Rs. 1 lakh as bribe from the complainant for processing mutation related matter of his father. Later, Haque had reduced the amount of bribe to Rs. 50,000.
Unwilling to pay the bribe, the complainant approached the Directorate for taking necessary legal action against the above-mentioned public servant.
Accordingly, a trap was laid today in the office of the Circle Officer where Haque was caught red handed in presence of independent witnesses immediately after he accepted Rs. 2,000 as part of demanded bribe from the complainant in the office. The tainted bribe money has been recovered from his possession and has been seized accordingly in presence of independent witnesses.
Earlier today, a complaint was received against a Lat Mnadal identified as Satya Narayan Deka. He was employed in the office of the Circle Officer in Nagaon’s Rupahi Revenue Circle. He had demanded Rs. 5,000 as bribe from the complainant for processing mutation related matter of the complainant. Later, the Lot Mandal had reduced the amount of bribe to Rs. 3,000.
Unwilling to pay the bribe, the complainant approached this Directorate for taking necessary legal action against the above-mentioned public servant.
Accordingly, a trap was laid today by a team from the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption where Deka was caught red handed in presence of independent witnesses immediately after he accepted Rs.3,000 as bribe from the complainant in the office. The tainted bribe money has been recovered from his possession and has been seized accordingly in presence of independent witnesses.
In both traps, finding sufficient evidence against the accused employees, separate cases have been and necessary legal follow up action is underway.