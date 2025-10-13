Assam’s Voice Must Be Heard: Join the Digital Protest for Zubeen!

Renowned Assamese actress Amrita Gogoi has made a general online movement in the interest of justice to late singer Zubeen Garg, who urged everyone in Assam to unite behind the cause through social media.

In an earlier Facebook post today, Amrita had written that she is contemplating an organized online protest on all social media to reflect public demand for justice. She had requested everyone to tweet or post two specific hashtags simultaneously — #We_Need_ZubeenGargJustice_within_10days and #JusticeForZubeenGarg — at 10 AM on Monday, October 13, 2025. "I am planning a digital movement," she had written in Assamese.

"Let us all at some point post the same two lines together on every social media. Even if this movement does not reach the news, I want you all to feel that we are doing this together." Amrita had also asked her fans to share her update or copy the same update on their pages in order to generate more engagement and outreach of the campaign.

Her post quickly went viral on social media, with hundreds of reactions and shares in just hours, as fans and followers redid her call for justice in trending hashtags. The emotive appeal comes in the aftermath of mounting public anger and demands for transparency on the CID investigation underway into Zubeen Garg's death in Singapore.

The untimely demise of the singer has deeply shaken Assam, with statewide mourning and universal cries for accountability.

The online movement, if it is taken up on a mass level, will be one of the largest mass online revolutions in recent times in the social media arena of Assam, making it the voice of a collective unity of followers seeking justice for one of the state's most popular artists.

In a related development, Zubeen Garg’s wife, Garima Saikia Garg, shared an emotional Facebook post late last night stating:

"Like a phoenix I rise from the ashes… A new Judgement Day?"

#JusticeForZubeenGarg

Meanwhile, Zubeen’s sister Palmee Borthakur also joined the call for justice on social media, posting:

#JusticeForZubeenGarg #We_Need_ZubeenGargJustice_within_10days

The surge in online solidarity reflects the collective grief and determination of fans and family alike, who are using social media to demand accountability and ensure that Zubeen Garg’s legacy is honoured.

1. How underscores in hashtags

Social media platforms like Twitter/X, Instagram, and Facebook allow underscores (_) in hashtags.

Example: #Justice_For_ZubeenGarg or #We_Need_ZubeenGargJustice_within_10days is acceptable.

Spaces, punctuation, or special characters like # or ! can separate hashtags, and as such underscores are also often used to connect more than one word.

2. Benefits of underscores

Readability: #Justice_For_ZubeenGarg is easier to read compared to #JusticeForZubeenGarg when the hashtag is long.

Clarity: Avoids ambiguity when words are combined together.

Searchable: Social media algorithms recognize that underscores are included in the hashtag, and as a result, searches will find it.

3. Disadvantages / drawbacks

Typing effort: The user must type in the underscore, which can be slightly more laborious on mobile keyboards.

Virality: Shorter, more concise hashtags trend sooner.

Very long hashtags like #We_Need_ZubeenGargJustice_within_10days are unlikely to catch on as quickly.

Aesthetic: Extremely long hashtags with several underscores can appear messy and might deter some users from sharing.

4. Best practice

Keep it short and memorable wherever possible.

Example: Instead of #We_Need_ZubeenGargJustice_within_10days, use #JusticeForZubeenGarg or #ZubeenGargJustice.

Use underscores for readability only if multiple words are unavoidable.

Join two hashtags: Short one, long one for clarity and tracking purposes.

Short: #JusticeForZubeenGarg

Long: #We_Need_ZubeenGargJustice_within_10days

