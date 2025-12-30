Assam’s Young Archers Shine with Gold and Silver at Junior Nationals Championship

Assam’s young archers delivered an impressive performance at the 45th Junior National Archery Championship currently underway in Raipur, Chhattisgarh, bringing national recognition to the state with a haul of gold and silver medals.

The Archery Association of Assam extended its heartiest congratulations to the medal winners, hailing their achievements as a moment of pride for the state. Shyamkanu Rava emerged as one of the standout performers of the championship, clinching the individual gold medal and adding another feather to his cap with a silver medal in the 40-metre event.

Another promising archer from Assam, Himani Basumatary, showcased remarkable consistency and skill to secure the silver medal in the 30-metre event, further strengthening Assam’s presence on the national archery stage.

Congratulating the young athletes, Shri G. P. Singh, IPS, President of the Archery Association of Assam and Director General of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), praised the archers for their dedication, discipline and competitive spirit. He also acknowledged the crucial role played by their coaches, parents and support staff, noting that sustained encouragement and structured training were key to nurturing sporting excellence.

“The performances of these young archers reflect Assam’s growing strength in archery and the potential of our athletes to excel at the highest levels,” Singh said, expressing confidence in their prospects.