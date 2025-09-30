Assam’s Zubeen Garg Case Goes International—What’s Next?

The Ministry of Home Affairs has now officially invoked the Mutual Legal Assistance Treaty (MLAT) in relation to the FIR filed by Assam Police on account of the untimely death of our beloved Zubeen Garg. This move reflects the determination of the Government of India and the Assam government towards making sure that there is a proper investigation into the circumstances leading to the death of the late artist.

In this regard, the Ministry of Home Affairs has sent a Mutual Legal Assistance (MLA) request to the Republic of Singapore with a request for legal assistance to enable continuation of the investigation under Case FIR 18/2025 registered with Assam Police.

The request sent via the High Commission of India in Singapore specifically appeals to the Attorney General of Singapore—Central Authority of Singapore—to provide assistance with the legal process described in the attached MLA request.

The official letter, dated September 30, 2025, by Parveen Singh, Under Secretary to the Government of India, IS-II Division, reads: "Please find attached a Mutual Legal Assistance (MLA) request in original along with a copy of the same requesting legal assistance from the Republic of Singapore in investigation of the subject Case. It is humbly requested that the original MLA request may please be sent to the Attorney General of Singapore, appropriately indicating the needs of the enclosed MLA request, under intimation to this Ministry. On receipt of response/execution report, the same may please be sent to this Ministry for onward transmission to the Investigating Agency."

The Chief Minister of Assam Himanta Biswa Sarma has stressed that the state government is committed to seeking justice and ensuring that every available legal channel, including global collaboration, is utilized to the hilt to find out what really happened to Zubeen Garg in his untimely death.

This is a big step in the investigation, reaffirming the determination of the government not to spare any effort in bringing justice to one of Assam's most beloved cultural symbols.

