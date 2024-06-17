Assault Rifle, Huge Cache Of Live Ammo Seized In Assam's Udalguri

Udalguri Police seized an illegal assault rifle along with a huge cache of live bullets in Assam on Monday and arrested two individuals in connection with the matter.
Praising the police team, Assam director general of police, Gyanendra Pratap Singh wrote on X, "One AK Series Rifle, 668 rounds ammunition & a magazine recovered in Udalguri. Two persons arrested."
The operation was led by Udalguri superintendent of police, Pushkin Jain, and was carried out at Shantipur near Gauribari in the district.
During the said operation, the police team came across an AK 56 assault rifle which was seized along with a magazine and 668 rounds of live ammunition.
While the identities of those associated with the bust are not known yet, the arms recovery will go down as a huge success.