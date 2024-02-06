Assistant Professor Assaulted by Gang at South Salmara College

An assistant professor at South Salmara College was allegedly assaulted by a group of 10 to 15 young people on Tuesday morning.
The video of the attack has gone viral on social media platforms.
The gang stormed inside the campus and assaulted the professor, Dr Mojibur Rahman, with bare hands. They forced the professor from the college's verandah up to the field and attacked him.
Meanwhile, the victim professor has lodged an FIR against eight persons at South Salmara police station in connection to the case.
The eight suspects were identified as Surman Ali, Noor Haque, Bakkar Ali, Abdul Awal, Abu Shama, Hasanur Rahman, Noor Islam and Sahirul Islam.
The incident has sparked outrage in the locality.