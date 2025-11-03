Assistant Suspended Over Illegal ‘Nijut Moina’ Fees; Principal Under Inquiry

Allegations of illegal money collection have surfaced from several government schools in Nagaon district, with reports claiming that school principals and staff were demanding funds from students under the pretext of government schemes.

On Monday, District Commissioner Debashish Sharma visited Dawson Multipurpose School in Nagaon town and uncovered the collection of money under the “Nijut Moina” scheme.

Students alleged that Senior Assistant Pawan Kumar Borah had collected funds and denied scheme benefits to those who did not pay.

During the surprise inspection, the DC held a meeting with the students and Principal Tapan Baidya to address the complaints.

The students informed the DC about money being collected in the name of issuing ID cards, registrations, and scheme documentation.

Following the revelations, the DC summoned school inspectors and immediately ordered the suspension of Pawan Kumar Borah.

Principal Tapan Baidya was also asked to submit an explanation. Subsequently, the district authorities took departmental action against both officials to ensure accountability.

