Nagaon DC Orders Transfer of 146 Land Officials Across All 7 Revenue Circles

In a major administrative reshuffle, 146 land record assistants and land record supervisors have been transferred across Assam’s Nagaon district, reports said. The sweeping transfers were carried out under the directive of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Devashish Sharma.

An order from the district commissioner's office said that the LRA and LRS have been transferred in the interest of public service and in a bid to ensure the smooth execution of urgent matters.

The transfer orders cover all seven revenue circles in the district, marking one of the largest intra-departmental overhauls in recent years.

Speaking to the media, DC Sharma said, “These transfers are not is not linked to corruption. As per government norms, no official should remain in the same post for an extended period, and some had been stationed for as long as two decades. Not all transferred officers are being blamed; some have been moved due to serious complaints against them.”

“I don't believe there was any political pressure behind the decision. In fact, when I spoke to the local MLA, there was unanimous support for the move, no one opposed I,” he added.

The Deputy Commissioner also announced the launch of a month-long public grievance redressal initiative starting Monday. From 10 AM to 8 PM every day, a special ‘public court’ will be held at the DC office to hear land-related grievances directly from the people of Nagaon.

“Starting Monday, and continuing for the next month, we will open a special public grievance court from 10 AM to 8 PM daily. This initiative aims to directly hear land-related grievances from the people of Nagaon district. My team and I will be present in our chambers to address harassment or unresolved issues, and we will take immediate steps to clear any pending cases,” DC Sharma said.