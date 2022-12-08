Asst Engineer Arrested for Embezzling Govt Funds in Assam’s Karimganj

An assistant engineer was arrested for embezzling government funds in Assam’s Karimganj on Thursday.

According to sources, the engineer, identified as Sudeep Sarkar, of Lowairpoa Development Zone Office was arrested for embezzling a large amount of government fund of Rs. 50 lakhs from the constituency development fund.

It was alleged that he also embezzled several lakhs from four panchayats while he was serving as secretary in those panchayats.

Notably, based on a complaint filed by MLA Siddique Ahmed, investigation was done and Sarkar was arrested for embezzling the government funds which were meant for the development of the constituency.

It may be noted that earlier today, two government employees were arrested by the sleuths of Directorate of Vigilance and Anti Corruption on bribery charges.

The two government employees were Lat Mandal of Baksa district and SI of Gohpur Police Station.