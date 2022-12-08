Gujarat Assembly Polls: Cong Candidate Attempts to Commit Suicide

Congress candidate from Gandhigram Assembly Constituency in Gujarat attempted to commit suicide inside the counting hall on Thursday.

The candidate, identified as Bharatbhai Veljibhai Solanki, alleged that there were attempts of tampering with EVM.

The Congress candidate was trailing by more than 30,000 votes against his nearest rival and Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Malti Kishore Maheswari. He alleged that while some EVMs were not sealed properly, signatures were missing from others. Solanki sat on a Dharna with some of his followers inside the counting hall demanding action.

When no action was taken, he allegedly tried to commit suicide by tying a piece of cloth around his neck. He was stopped by his supporters.

According to the rules of the Election Commission, candidates along with their representatives are allowed inside the counting hall.