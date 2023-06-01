ASTC Illegal Recruitment: AAP Leader Targets Assam Govt On Corruption

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Thursday questioned the state government over its decision to relieve as many as 771 Assam State Transport Corporation (ASTC) employees of their duties for allegedly gaining recruitment through unfair means.
Addressing the media in a press conference today, the Vice President of AAP’s Assam unit, Jitul Deka said, “In whose government did this corruption take place? This discrepancy in the recruitment process took place in BJP’s rule.”
Deka further asked, “Who gave recruitment to the 771 employees? Before relieving them of their duties, why was no action taken against those who involved in giving recruitment to them in the first place? “
He further said, “No action has been taken against Anand Prakash Tiwari and Khagendra Nath Chetia so far. Why should journalists have to point out corrupt practices going on to the Chief Minister? Is there no government agency for that?”
Meanwhile, turning his attention away from the topic, Jitul Deka targeted cabinet minister Ashok Singhal questioning why there was no action taken against a construction project undertaken by his son.
“Why was no action taken against Ashok Singhal’s son’s company that constructed a building? Why has that not been demolished?” asked Deka.
On the other hand, Deka further mentioned that the AAP office has not received any document from the Chief Minister’s Special Vigilance Cell yet.
It may be noted that ASTC employees annouced their decision to go ahead with a strike at every bus station in Assam meaning ASTC buses did not ply today.
This decision from ASTC comes in light of the government's decision to relieve 771 employees from their duties for allegedly gaining employment through unfair means.
Earlier on Wednesday, reports emerged that ASTC is set to lay off as many as 771 illegally recruited employees from their jobs.
As per allegations, 2,274 employees were recruited without following due procedure during the tenure of Anand Prakash Tiwari and Khagendra Nath Chetia as Managing Director, sources informed.
“In respect of engagement of contractual staff, it has been alleged that the entire 2274 staff were recruited without following the due procedure or following the system of reservation nor any interviews were held. The same is to be enquired into and if found to be true, Show Cause notice to be issued to the then MD, ASTC for flouting the government norms and initiate Departmental Proceeding against such government,” a notice reads.
“Accordingly, after enquiry and on assessment Transport department will go through the present contractual staff of ASTC and appropriate direction will be issued to keep only essential and legally appointed contractual staff and other staff to be released immediately thereafter. This exercise is to be completed within 60 days,” it added.